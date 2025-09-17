Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a helicopter shot. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi played a stunning helicopter shot during the crucial Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-arm speedster whipped the bat in stunning fashion as Haris Rauf gave him a big fist bump to celebrate a promising start to the over.

The moment occurred in the 20th over of the innings bowled by UAE pacer Mohammad Rohid. With the left-handed batter pumping the first ball for a six over long-off, Afridi stayed leg side and timed his whip perfectly to send the ball soaring over deep leg square boundary for a maximum.

Watch the below video from 0:41:

The left-arm pacer's unbeaten 14-ball 29 helped the Men in Green reach a competitive total of 146/9 in their stipulated 20 overs. The 25-year-old had also chipped in with an unbeaten 33 against India with four sixes to help Pakistan reach 127. However, it resulted in a losing cause. Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 36 deliveries but threw his wicket away at a crucial stage. Saim Ayub continued his woeful form in the tournament, perishing for his third consecutive duck.

Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket of Alishan Sharafu

Afridi, who proved expensive in the game against India, has got the wicket of Alishan Sharafu, who edged a wide full delivery onto the stumps. High drama encircled before the match as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had been left fuming over Team India not shaking hands with them following the latter's commanding seven-wicket victory.

The match had started one hour after the scheduled time as PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi seemingly had a meeting with the government as rumours of boycott ruled the roost. The Men in Green were eventually cleared to compete in the game.

Both teams need a win to join Team India into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.