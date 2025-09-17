 Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK vs UAE Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi played a stunning helicopter shot during the crucial Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-arm speedster whipped the bat in stunning fashion as Haris Rauf gave him a big fist bump to celebrate a promising start to the over.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a helicopter shot. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi played a stunning helicopter shot during the crucial Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-arm speedster whipped the bat in stunning fashion as Haris Rauf gave him a big fist bump to celebrate a promising start to the over.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Did Team India Cancel Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Oman Match? Check Out...
article-image

The moment occurred in the 20th over of the innings bowled by UAE pacer Mohammad Rohid. With the left-handed batter pumping the first ball for a six over long-off, Afridi stayed leg side and timed his whip perfectly to send the ball soaring over deep leg square boundary for a maximum.

Watch the below video from 0:41:

The left-arm pacer's unbeaten 14-ball 29 helped the Men in Green reach a competitive total of 146/9 in their stipulated 20 overs. The 25-year-old had also chipped in with an unbeaten 33 against India with four sixes to help Pakistan reach 127. However, it resulted in a losing cause. Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 36 deliveries but threw his wicket away at a crucial stage. Saim Ayub continued his woeful form in the tournament, perishing for his third consecutive duck.

FPJ Shorts
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps to 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates By 25 Bps to 4.00–4.25%, First Cut Since December 2024
Karjat Yard Remodeling: Central Railway Announces Multiple Traffic And Power Blocks, Train Services Hit
Karjat Yard Remodeling: Central Railway Announces Multiple Traffic And Power Blocks, Train Services Hit
Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller
Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller
Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR Registered By Santacruz Police
Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR Registered By Santacruz Police

Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket of Alishan Sharafu

Afridi, who proved expensive in the game against India, has got the wicket of Alishan Sharafu, who edged a wide full delivery onto the stumps. High drama encircled before the match as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had been left fuming over Team India not shaking hands with them following the latter's commanding seven-wicket victory.

The match had started one hour after the scheduled time as PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi seemingly had a meeting with the government as rumours of boycott ruled the roost. The Men in Green were eventually cleared to compete in the game.

Both teams need a win to join Team India into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK...

Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Pulls Off Stunning Helicopter Shot Amid His Crucial Cameo In PAK...

'Cricket Must Stay Above All This': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Issues Statement Amid 'Handshake' Row...

'Cricket Must Stay Above All This': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Issues Statement Amid 'Handshake' Row...

'Finally Playing Or Just Protesting With Bat & Ball?': Netizens React As Pakistan Faces UAE Amid...

'Finally Playing Or Just Protesting With Bat & Ball?': Netizens React As Pakistan Faces UAE Amid...

ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft Apologises To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over...

ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft Apologises To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Dabang Delhi Rally To Beat Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Dabang Delhi Rally To Beat Telugu Titans