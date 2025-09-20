Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report

Andy Pycroft (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft, who the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested to be banned from Asia Cup 2025 following the handshake fiasco, will reportedly officiate the Super 4 match against India on September 21, Sunday. With the ICC rejecting PCB's request of banning him from the remainder of the tournament, Pycroft still officiated Pakistan's match against UAE.

The PCB had released a statement after the Group stage match between India and Pakistan, claiming that Pycroft had instructed captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands. Pakistan was visibly outraged over the Indian players not shaking hands and Agha skipped the post-game presentation duties.

Ahead of the match against UAE, PCB had written to the ICC to have Pycroft banned due to violating the rules pertaining to spirit of cricket. The match against the UAE was also notably as rumours of boycott from Pakistan's side ruled the roost. But the game started following an hour's delay.

Team India and Pakistan beat Oman and UAE in their last two matches

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan beat Oman and UAE, respectively, in their previous match of the multi-nation tournament. Although Pakistan will have taken some confidence from beating UAE by 41 runs, they face an uphill task of toppling the mighty Indian side. The Men in Blue had beaten their arch-rivals by seven wickets in the Group Stage fixture, outplaying them across departments.

Although Team India had rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy during the game against Oman, they are likely to return for the blockbuster clash. Pakistan will arguably need to play out of their skin to outclass the Indian side.

The Super 4 stage begins on Sunday, with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh.