 MASSIVE UPDATE: Ind-Pak Super 4 Clash In Asia Cup To Have Reserve Day, Match To Restart From Where It Stopped - Reports
According to latest reports, the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan will have a reserve day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

According to a latest development, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that the 2nd round of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash will have a reserve day. Since India-Pakistan clash looms as a marquee one, the organizers have kept a reserve day for the same and prevent another washout like the game on September 2nd. As a result, the match will start from where it was stopped.

Nevertheless, the final, to be contested on September 17th also has a reserve day.

With Colombo having 90 per cent chances of rain on Sunday (September 10th), the decision to keep a reserve day looms as a good decision. The ACC had initially shifted the Super 4 games from Colombo to Hambantota due to the weather inclement, but reversed their decision, provoking backlash from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The first-round clash held in Kandy was a damp squib as it ended in no-result after India's innings. Batting first, Pakistan's esteemed pace attack blew India's top 4 cheaply, but Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescued their side with a 138-run partnership. The Men in Blue huffed and puffed their way to 266.

The ACC is expected to make an official announcement regarding the reserve day soon.

Babar Azam says they are ready to face India in Super 4:

After a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in Super 4, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted it is a confident-boosting win and credited his pace attack for doing the damage.

"This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100 percent in the next match. Yeah, the credit goes to all the boys, especially to the fast bowlers, the way they bowled in the first 10 overs, and especially Rauf was really good. Faheem Ashraf bowled very well, I saw the grass on the pitch and thought of going with the extra seamer."

Haris Rauf was hugely lethal against Bangladesh, bagging figures of 6-0-19-4.

