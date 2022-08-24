Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman takes over as India head coach in Rahul Dravid's absence, says report

NCA head VVS Laxman will coach the team in Ireland with the games scheduled on June 26 and June 28 in Malahide. | Photo: Twitter

The BCCI has reportedly asked VVS Laxman to join the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in Dubai, for the Asia Cup 2022.

According to Cricbuzz the former India batsman, who served as the coach in India's recently-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, stayed back in Dubai on return from Harare.

Though it’s not yet official, Laxman will be the temporary coach of the Indian side for the August 27 to September 11 championship, as head coach Rahul Dravid could not travel to UAE after testing positive for Covid-19.

In its media release on Tuesday, the BCCI merely stated that "Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."

It has also been reported that players from the Indian team, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others, have arrived in the UAE ahead of the tournament's commencement.

