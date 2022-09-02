Asia Cup 2022: Team India relaxes with fun activities ahead of potential Pakistan clash, watch

Let us know! 👂

Team India made a perfect start to the Asia Cup 2022 with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong to qualify for Super 4 from Group A.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will probably face Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on Sunday. And ahead of the high-profile clash, coach Rahul Dravid decided to let his boys have some fun.

In a video posted by the BCCI’s Twitter handle, the players can be seen enjoying watersport activities.

“We had a day off, so Rahul (Dravid) sir decided to do some fun activity. It is good fun. Everyone is enjoying,” Chahal was heard saying in the video.

Super Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, after India's innings against Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022 wrapped at 192-2, talismanic batter Virat Kohli bowed down in front of Suryakumar Yadav after the latter slammed a blistering 68 off just 26 balls and said "kya hai yeh" (what is this?).

Kohli's reaction summed up the feelings of fans at Dubai International Stadium and of cricket watchers watching around the world as Suryakumar single-handedly changed the complexion of India's innings.

At 94-2 in 13 overs, when KL Rahul's struggle ended at 36 off 39 balls, Suryakumar brought out his drives, slashes, scoops and sweeps apart from audacious wrist play sending the ball all over the park, hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 261.53 to get a 40-run win over Hong Kong and seal their spot in Super Four stage.

"It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli as I hadn't seen that before. But I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me. After the first innings and match ended, I said to him all the time that it was enjoyable batting alongside you."

Clear plan

"The plan was clear and we were talking a lot on what to do after two-three balls. Having experienced people there was very necessary as I haven't featured in as many T20I as he's played. But from inside, enjoyed a lot," said Suryakumar in the post-match press conference.