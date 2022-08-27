e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma promises fan signed jersey after final, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | Twitter/BCCI

Rohit Sharma has always been one of the cricketers adored by fans and he went one step ahead to bring a smile to a supporter's face by making a special gesture.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai.

The Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

In a video doing the round of social media, A fan was heard asking Rohit, for a signed jersey. The captain, in reply, said: "Let the tournament get over, I will definitely give you one."

Earlier, Rohit, after a practice session, obliged fans waiting for selfies outside the stadium in Dubai.

Read Also
'Two Goats of cricket': Netizens react as video of Rohit Sharma chatting with Babar Azam ahead of...
article-image
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma promises fan signed jersey after final, watch

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbaikars all set to celebrate Ganpati festival without pandemic curbs

Mumbaikars all set to celebrate Ganpati festival without pandemic curbs

Hemant Soren: From Jharkhand's youngest CM to a seasoned politician

Hemant Soren: From Jharkhand's youngest CM to a seasoned politician

Thane: Two awards for Thane Smart City project

Thane: Two awards for Thane Smart City project

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption