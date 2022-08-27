Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma promises fan signed jersey after final, watch

Rohit Sharma | Twitter/BCCI

Rohit Sharma has always been one of the cricketers adored by fans and he went one step ahead to bring a smile to a supporter's face by making a special gesture.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai.

The Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

In a video doing the round of social media, A fan was heard asking Rohit, for a signed jersey. The captain, in reply, said: "Let the tournament get over, I will definitely give you one."

Earlier, Rohit, after a practice session, obliged fans waiting for selfies outside the stadium in Dubai.