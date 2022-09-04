Asia Cup 2022: Watch Ravi Shastri goof up toss, match referee intervenes

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Ravi Shastri at the toss with the captains | File Photo

The India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup got off to a thunderous start on Sunday and it all began with the toss as Ravi Shastri brought on his exuberance and energy to the coverage. But the former India head coach got the call wrong as Pakistan captain Babar Azam shouted tail, while Shastri said "heads is the call". The match referee though was spot on and he gave the call to Babar, who chose to bowl first.

Fans applauded Shastri for his high energy, which gave the high octane India vs Pakistan match the spectacular start it deserved.

But there were others who saw the funny side of things as Shastri got the call wrong. Here are some reactions from Twitter.

