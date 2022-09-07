Asia Cup 2022: India can still qualify for final, here's how

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 05:27 PM IST
ANI

Defending champions India are on the brink of elimination from the Asia Cup 2022 after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their Super 4 stage match in Dubai on Tuesday, September 6.

The loss means Rohit Sharma & Co are at the mercy of the other teams in order to make the final.

However, all is not over for India as they still have an outside chance of making it to the final of the continental tournament.

The Men in Blue are currently third with zero points and an NRR of -0.125, while Afghanistan are fourth in the tally with zero points and an NRR of -0.589.

How can India qualify for the final?

# India need Pakistan to lose both their remaining Super 4 matches – against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, in order to have any hope of making it to the final.

# They need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

# If all of the above scenarios go in Men in Blue’s favour then India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will have one point each after the completion of the Super 4 stage and the equation will all come down to NRR between the three teams.

