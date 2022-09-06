Asia Cup 2022: Fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 tie, see pics

Asia Cup | Cricket fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for the #IndiavsSrilanka match; visuals from outside the stadium



"We're excited about the match. India should win. Unfortunately, we didn't win the last match. Today is a do-and-die match & India will win," says a fan pic.twitter.com/PMymWmtMKy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Fans thronged the Dubai International Stadium for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday.

India heads into this match with a heavy wound of loss to arch-rival Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. It will be in the mind of Men in Blue to keep their campaign going so that they are not only able to lift the trophy for the eighth time, but also avenge this loss to Pakistan, given that the Men in Green qualify for the final as well.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. This team has produced some surprising results over the last few months and a win against a world-class Indian team will be on their bucket list as a team.