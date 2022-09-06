e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: Fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 tie, see pics

Asia Cup 2022: Fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 tie, see pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Fans thronged the Dubai International Stadium for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday.

"We're excited about the match. India should win. Unfortunately, we didn't win the last match. Today is a do-and-die match & India will win," a fan told ANI.

India heads into this match with a heavy wound of loss to arch-rival Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. It will be in the mind of Men in Blue to keep their campaign going so that they are not only able to lift the trophy for the eighth time, but also avenge this loss to Pakistan, given that the Men in Green qualify for the final as well.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. This team has produced some surprising results over the last few months and a win against a world-class Indian team will be on their bucket list as a team.

Read Also
Careem Pakistan tries to troll Zomato after India's Asia Cup loss; here is food delivery app's epic...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli bowled for...

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli bowled for...

'Let's keep sports free from personal attacks': Sachin Tendulkar backs India pacer Arshdeep Singh

'Let's keep sports free from personal attacks': Sachin Tendulkar backs India pacer Arshdeep Singh

Asia Cup 2022: SL win toss, opt to bowl against India in Super 4 tie

Asia Cup 2022: SL win toss, opt to bowl against India in Super 4 tie

Asia Cup 2022: Fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 tie, see...

Asia Cup 2022: Fans arrive at Dubai International Stadium for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 tie, see...

'Mr IPL': Netizens laud Suresh Raina after left-handed batsman retires from all formats of cricket

'Mr IPL': Netizens laud Suresh Raina after left-handed batsman retires from all formats of cricket