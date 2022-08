Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Nabi | Photo: Twitter

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi elected to bowl against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in the Asia Cup opener n Saturday.

"It's a fresh pitch, no cricket in Dubai for a while so we are taking a chance. In the middle, we have allrounders as well," the Afghanistan skipper said after winning the toss.

For Afghanistan, this is their 100th T20 International match.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will have two new faces in Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana.

Playing XI

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana