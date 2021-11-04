e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

Fact Check: Did Mohammad Nabi sponsor Afghanistan team for T20 World Cup?

FPJ Web Desk
Fact Check: Did Mohammad Nabi sponsor Afghanistan team for T20 World Cup? | Photo: AFP

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi used his own money to sponsor the team for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The post further claims that Nabi was forced to do this as the Taliban, who recently took over the country, refused to sponsor the team for the tournament.

The viral post reads: "Did you Know? Taliban refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket team to #ICC #T20WorldCup2021, Mohammad Nabi came forward & spent his own money to get the team to the World Cup. He is sponsoring the Afghan Team with his own money. If this isn’t Love with country, then what is?"

This post is being widely circulated on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp amid Afghanistan's incredible performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, this claim is false.

In a tweet posted on 14 October, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had announced that Sediki Grup was going to sponsor the team for the tournament.

"#SedikiGrup officially secures the Afghan National team’s Sponsorship rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Having won as the highest bidder with $450,000.00 Sidiki Grup is the official sponsor of the Afghanistan National Team," the ACB had tweeted.

The logo of Sidiki Grup can also been on the jerseys of the players in the ongoing tournament.

Earlier on June 17, the ACB had called for tenders from "interested national and international companies, business entities" to sponsor the Mohammad Nabi-led side.

Also, there are no reports of Taliban refusing to sponsor the Afghan team. Moreover, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had in fact congratulated the team after beating Namibia.

He had tweeted: "Champions of the Afghanistan’s Cricket Team won by great difference against Namibia in World Twenty20. Congratulations to you heroes and all the Afghan nation. Wishing you more success!"

