Ashwin Praises 'Unflappable' Shreyas Iyer After Punjab Kings' Record 200-Plus Run Chase Against Sunrisers Hyderabad | X

Mumbai, April 11: Former Indian spinner and cricket commentator Ravichandran Ashwin praised Shreyas Iyer after the Punjab Kings captain led his team to a massive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Saturday. Iyer played a calm and strong innings to help PBKS chase a big target of over 200 runs and win the match.

Ashwin Calls Iyer 'Unflappable'

Ashwin said that Iyer looks very calm at the moment. He praised his ability to stay relaxed even in pressure situations. According to Ashwin, Iyer reads the game well and knows how to plan a chase step by step.

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Smart Batting Under Pressure

Ashwin also spoke about Iyer's batting skills in his social media post. He said Iyer can guide his partner, choose the right bowlers to attack and play the right shots at the right time. He added that while many players can hit big shots, not many have this kind of control and thinking.

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Record Chase by PBKS

PBKS chased a big total of 219 runs against SRH. Iyer played a key role in the chase with his second fifty of the IPL 2026 season and stayed till the end to finish the game. This was also a record moment for the Punjab Kings as it was their ninth successful 200-plus run chase in IPL history.

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Iyer Growing as a Leader

Shreyas is showing strong leadership skills for and winning games for PBKS. His calm approach and clear thinking help the team win important matches in IPL 2026.

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Ashwin's Social Media Post

At the moment Shreyas Iyer looks unflappable. His ability to forecast a chase, guide his partner, staying unruffled amidst pressure and shot selection against a bowler he fancies at the right moment are attributes that not many cricketers can boast of at this point of time. We have a plethora of batters who can excite with their shot making ability but not many like Shreyas. Top Class.