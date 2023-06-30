Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Expresses Concern As Nathan Lyon's Injury Takes A Grim Turn

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has cast doubt over his availability for the remainder of the Ashes Test series after sustaining a calf injury at Lord's. The injury occurred when Lyon was fielding at deep-backward square-leg and felt discomfort in his lower right leg as he attempted to retrieve a ball. Concerns were raised among commentators about the seriousness of the injury, as Lyon received attention from the team physiotherapist at the boundary rope. Footage captured Lyon walking back to the dressing room with a visible limp and evident signs of pain. While Lyon had already bowled 13 overs and claimed a wicket in England's first innings, the specifics of his condition have yet to be disclosed.

Things looking bleak

According to Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon's injury appears to be serious, and there is a possibility that the off-spinner may have to spend some time on the sidelines.

“I haven’t been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn’t look good. It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game,” Steve Smith told reporters at stumps.

“He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was looking forward to taking part in and having a role in. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn’t look good,” he added.

Lyon's exceptional performance was evident as he exited the stage, conceding a mere 2.69 runs per over, emphasising the crucial role he was fulfilling.

The off spinner played a significant role in Australia's victory in the first Test and is an integral part of their bowling attack. If this injury turns out to be more severe, it would be a major setback for the visiting team, as their alternative spin option is Todd Murphy, who has only played four Tests.

The squad does have other spin options available, such as Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Considering the current situation, it can be assumed that England will eventually face a run chase in their attempt to secure a victory in the upcoming days. The early era of Bazball was characterised successful way of chasing down sizable targets. Given the likelihood that Australia will be without their primary spinner, Lyon's injury has yet to significantly impact the game, but it could potentially alter its course if England's batsmen fail to provide the visitors with an opportunity to recover.