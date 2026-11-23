As CSK Prepare For IPL 2027 Auction, Pathan Explains Why Dhoni May Stay Away From Bidding Table | X

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that MS Dhoni won't be present at the Indian Premier League's auction table despite taking over the role of team mentor.

CSK confirmed Dhoni's change of role from player to team mentor ahead of the 2027 season, confirming the association with the legend in a different capacity now.

Pathan Discusses Dhoni's Role At Auction

Eyes will be on CSK to see how they finalise their squad at the auction arena on December 16 as they have quite a few roles to fill. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Pathan feels Dhoni will let the CSK management do its job at the auction and would not be present at the bidding war.

"Knowing Dhoni, I don't think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor; sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," Pathan told JioStar.

Dhoni Expected To Work Behind Scenes

Pathan added that Dhoni likes to keep things simple and he would let the management do its job before he guides the team in the upcoming season. "He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely.

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"He has never been someone who wants to be in the spotlight or take credit for things off the field. So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK’s auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," he added.

CSK Face Squad Rebuilding Challenge

Meanwhile, CSK will look to assemble a strong squad as they have let go of several bowling options. They released Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson and Akash Madhwal among others, while also letting go of their 14.20 crore youngster Prashant Veer.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)