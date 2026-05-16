Aryaveer Dewan To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Asian Junior Squash In China |

Aryaveer Dewan will spearhead India’s challenge at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held in Panzhihua, China, between May 20 and 24.

Dewan, who won the U-17 boys title last year, will compete in the U-19 category this time, where he is the third seed.

India will field 32 players across U-11 and U-19 categories and look to improve on their seven-medal haul comprising two gold, two silver and three bronze in the previous edition.

Indian contingent:

Boys: U-13: Abhyuday Arora (3/4 seed), Amarya Bajaj (3/4 seed), Dhairya Gogia, Aaron Arambhan; U-15: Dhruv Bopana, Shresht Iyer (2nd seed), Dhruv Johri, Vedant Agrawal; U-17: Lokesh Subramani, Hridhaan Shah, Raghav Vashishtha, Shiven Agarwal; U-19: Gurveer Singh, Aryaveer Dewan (3rd seed), Yusha Nafees, Purav Rambhia.

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Girls: U-13: Divyanshi Jain (2nd seed), Shanaya Parasrampuria (3/4 seed), Riyaa Dalal, Alia Kankaria; U-15: Aadya Budhia (3/4 seed), Goushika M, Vasundhara Nangare, Diva Parasrampuria; U-17: Saanvi Kalanki, Anika Dubey (3/4 seed), Diva Shah, Riyansika Verma; U-19: Unnati Tripathi, Eesha Shrivastava, Akanksha Gupta, Vyomika Khandelwal.

Officials: Messrs Mekhala Srivastava, Surbhi Misra, Avinash Bhavnani & Saatvik Joshi