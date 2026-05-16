 Aryaveer Dewan To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Asian Junior Squash In China
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Aryaveer Dewan To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Asian Junior Squash In China

Aryaveer Dewan will spearhead India’s campaign at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, from May 20 to 24. Dewan, last year’s U-17 boys champion, moves up to the U-19 category this year as the third seed. India will field 32 players across age groups and aim to better its previous seven-medal tally, which included two gold medals.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Aryaveer Dewan To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Asian Junior Squash In China
Aryaveer Dewan To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Asian Junior Squash In China |

Aryaveer Dewan will spearhead India’s challenge at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held in Panzhihua, China, between May 20 and 24.

Dewan, who won the U-17 boys title last year, will compete in the U-19 category this time, where he is the third seed.

India will field 32 players across U-11 and U-19 categories and look to improve on their seven-medal haul comprising two gold, two silver and three bronze in the previous edition.

Indian contingent:

Boys: U-13: Abhyuday Arora (3/4 seed), Amarya Bajaj (3/4 seed), Dhairya Gogia, Aaron Arambhan; U-15: Dhruv Bopana, Shresht Iyer (2nd seed), Dhruv Johri, Vedant Agrawal; U-17: Lokesh Subramani, Hridhaan Shah, Raghav Vashishtha, Shiven Agarwal; U-19: Gurveer Singh, Aryaveer Dewan (3rd seed), Yusha Nafees, Purav Rambhia.

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Girls: U-13: Divyanshi Jain (2nd seed), Shanaya Parasrampuria (3/4 seed), Riyaa Dalal, Alia Kankaria; U-15: Aadya Budhia (3/4 seed), Goushika M, Vasundhara Nangare, Diva Parasrampuria; U-17: Saanvi Kalanki, Anika Dubey (3/4 seed), Diva Shah, Riyansika Verma; U-19: Unnati Tripathi, Eesha Shrivastava, Akanksha Gupta, Vyomika Khandelwal.

Officials: Messrs Mekhala Srivastava, Surbhi Misra, Avinash Bhavnani & Saatvik Joshi

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