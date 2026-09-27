Arun Lakhani Re-Elected MBA President; Siddharth Patil Named Honorary General Secretary, Sachin Bharti Joint Secretary |

Nagpur: In the executive committee elections of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) for the 2026–2030 term, incumbent President Arun Lakhani has been re-elected unopposed. Alongside him, Shirish Boralkar of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was elected unopposed as Working President, Mangesh Kashikar as Senior Vice President, and experienced sports administrator Siddharth Patil as Honorary General Secretary.

The leadership lineup brings robust administrative backing and renewed direction to Maharashtra's badminton fraternity. The official list of valid candidates was declared by the Returning Officer, Justice Arun B. Chaudhari (Retd. Judge, Bombay High Court). With only single valid nominations received for each post, the entire election concluded unopposed.

Key Responsibilities on Lakhani, Boralkar, and Kashikar

Arun Lakhani has played an instrumental role in strengthening the foundation of badminton across Maharashtra and creating international-standard infrastructure. Now, with Shirish Boralkar as Working President and Siddharth Patil as Honorary General Secretary, two seasoned leaders from Marathwada will shoulder key administrative responsibilities at the MBA. Additionally, Nagpur's Mangesh Kashikar has been entrusted with the post of Senior Vice President, bringing substantial organizational expectations.

A Dynamic Young Core

The newly formed committee features significant youth representation. This infusion of young administrators is expected to drive the sport to new heights, particularly by accelerating grassroots reach across rural and semi-urban regions, optimizing tournament scheduling, and fortifying district-level structures.

Other Executive Appointments

Nagpur's Mangesh Vijay Kashikar assumes the post of Senior Vice President. The Vice Presidents elected unopposed include Mrs. Vrishaliraje Bhosle (Satara), Pankaj Thakur (Palghar), Omkar Hazare (Ratnagiri), Paresh Thakur (Raigad), Jowel Chandekar (Chandrapur), and Vijay Palaskar (Buldhana).

Furthermore, Prasad Gokhale (Palghar) has been appointed Honorary Tournament Secretary, Anand Joshi (Pune) as Honorary Coaching & Development Secretary, Jagdish Joshi (Nagpur) as Honorary Treasurer, and Sachin Bharati (GMBA) as Honorary Joint Secretary.

The 11-member Executive Council includes representatives from various districts across Maharashtra. District associations and sports enthusiasts across the state expressed strong confidence that under the visionary leadership of Lakhani, Boralkar, and Patil, Maharashtra's standing in badminton will ascend even higher at both national and international levels.

Maharashtra Badminton Association Executive Committee (2026–2030)

President: Arun Lakhani (Nagpur)

Working President: Shirish Boralkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Senior Vice President: Mangesh Kashikar (Nagpur)

Honorary General Secretary: Siddharth Patil (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Vice Presidents:

Mrs. Vrishaliraje Shivajiraje Bhosle (Satara)

Pankaj Thakur (Palghar)

Omkar Hazare (Ratnagiri)

Paresh Thakur (Raigad)

Jowel Chandekar (Chandrapur)

Vijay Palaskar (Buldhana)

Secretaries & Treasurer:

Honorary Tournament Secretary: Prasad Gokhale (Palghar)

Honorary Coaching & Development (C&D) Secretary: Anand Joshi (Pune)

Honorary Treasurer: Jagdish Joshi (Nagpur)

Honorary Joint Secretary: Sachin Bharati (GMBA)

Executive Council Members:

Mahesh Wakradkar (Nanded), Parag Ekande (Nashik), Milind Kulkarni (Ahilyanagar), Dinesh Patil (Dhule), Sameer Patankar (BAMU), Vineet Joshi (Jalgaon), Nagoji Chilkarwar (Jalna), Dinesh Dhoot (Akola), Saidas Khangav (Kolhapur), Sneha Vinda Faizpurkar (Nagpur), Mukesh Nagpure (Gadchiroli).

Returning Officer: Justice Arun B. Chaudhari (Retd. Judge, Bombay High Court)