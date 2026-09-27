Who Is Noreen Hussain? Meet Pakistan's Pole Vault Athlete Making Headlines At Asian Games 2026

Noreen Hussain/Instagram

Noreen Hussain is a Pakistani pole vaulter who represented her country at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. Born on September 7, 2004, Hussain is listed by World Athletics as a Pakistan athlete specialising in the pole vault. She has also competed in the 100m hurdles, but pole vault remains her principal event.

Hussain has recorded a personal best of 3.88 metres in the pole vault. She achieved the mark on March 22, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States. World Athletics lists the 3.88m performance as her national record.

The 22-year-old also featured for Pakistan at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. World Athletics' official results list Hussain in the women's pole vault final, where she finished with no mark (NM).

At the Asian Games 2026, Hussain again competed in the women's pole vault. According to reports, she failed to clear the opening height of 3.45m in three attempts and finished without a valid mark. The report also claimed that she subsequently cited an injury, but the allegation that she deliberately faked an injury is not independently established by the sources reviewed.