Arshdeep Singh Strikes Back, Removes Jos Buttler Right After Massive Six In IND Vs ENG 4th T20I | VIDEO | X

Arshdeep Singh made an immediate impact for India by dismissing England opener Jos Buttler just one ball after being hit for a huge six in the fourth T20I at Bristol. However, the team is struggling to take another wicket as England is cruising towards victory while chasing a target of 159 runs.

Buttler first took on Arshdeep in the third over, smashing a length delivery straight back over the bowler's head for a massive six. It looked like the England batter was ready to take control of the chase after finding the middle of the bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Arshdeep responded in the perfect way on the very next delivery. Bowling a back-of-a-length ball from over the wicket, he forced Buttler into a tentative push outside off stump. The England batter edged the ball behind, where wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan completed a comfortable catch.

Buttler's innings came to an end for 8 runs off 8 balls, including one six. The wicket gave India the early breakthrough they were looking for and marked an excellent comeback from Arshdeep after conceding the boundary.

England made a positive start to the chase of 159, reaching 68/1 in 7 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler added quick runs before Arshdeep Singh gave India the breakthrough by dismissing Buttler for 8.

Salt continued the attack with an unbeaten 30 off 24 balls, while captain Harry Brook was batting on 19 off 11. With nine wickets still in hand England needed 91 runs from 78 balls keeping themselves in a strong position in the run chase.