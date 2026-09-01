Arsenal Secure Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa As Bukayo Saka’s Decisive Strike Preserves Gunners’ Perfect Premier League Start | Video | X

Birmingham: Arsenal continued their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

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Villa started brightly and came close to opening the scoring when Emiliano Buendia's 20-yard effort struck the crossbar. Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, while Ian Maatsen also went close for the hosts.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced Eberechi Eze at the start of the second half to add more attacking threat. The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute after Saka went down following a challenge from Maatsen, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review showed the foul had occurred outside the box.

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Saka made the difference just five minutes later. Eze found Riccardo Calafiori with an intelligent pass, and the Italian delivered a low cross into the area, which Saka bundled home to give Arsenal the lead.

Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki kept his side in the contest by denying Kai Havertz, while Arsenal defended their advantage comfortably in the closing stages.

The result extended Arsenal's 100 per cent start to the season, while Villa were left searching for their first points after suffering their second consecutive defeat.

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Villa showed improvement following their 4-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion but again struggled to create clear opportunities, failing to register a shot on target.

The hosts could now look to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, with potential new signings Ibrahim Mbaye and Taylor Harwood-Bellis watching the match from the stands.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take confidence from another victory as they continue their title defence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)