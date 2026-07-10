'Arre Paaji, Thoda Jaldi Karo Yaar...': Stump Mic Catches Abhishek Sharma's Funny Exchange With Shreyas Iyer After Run Mix-Up | VIDEO | X

A light-hearted and funny moment between Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma was caught on the stump mic during the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. The funny exchange came after a mix-up nearly resulted in Abhishek's run-out, leaving the opener in disbelief.

The incident occurred when Shreyas defended a Sam Curran delivery and stepped a few yards out of his crease as if he wanted a quick single. Seeing his captain move forward, Abhishek committed to the run from the non-striker's end. However, Iyer suddenly changed his mind and sent him back.

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Abhishek had to turn around quickly and dive back into his crease as England threw the ball towards the stumps. He survived by a very small margin.

Moments later, the stump mic caught Abhishek telling his captain, "Arre Paaji, thoda jaldi karo yaar, aap do step aa rahe ho main...!", expressing his surprise over the late call in a humorous manner.

The funny moment came during an important partnership for India. Shreyas Iyer led the innings with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, while Abhishek Sharma contributed 16 off 14 balls at the top. Their efforts helped India post 158/7 in 20 overs after the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

At the time of the article, England were cruising towards victory and their series win against India. Chasing 159, England already reached 136/1 in just 11.4 overs with skipper Harry Brook leading the run chase with his blistering innings.