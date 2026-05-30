Arne Slot Sacked: Liverpool FC Fire Manager With Immediate Effect After Trophyless Season

Liverpool FC have parted ways with manager Arne Slot following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that ended without a single trophy, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The decision brings an abrupt end to Slot's tenure at Anfield, with the Dutchman leaving less than two years after succeeding Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool's board reportedly held discussions after the season before deciding that a managerial change was necessary ahead of the new campaign.

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Expectations were high at the start of the season after Liverpool invested heavily in strengthening the squad. However, the Reds failed to mount a sustained challenge in the Premier League and were also eliminated from domestic and European cup competitions.

The club's inability to secure silverware ultimately proved decisive, with Liverpool's hierarchy opting for a fresh direction.

Despite moments of promise throughout the campaign, inconsistent performances and a lack of results in key matches left the team trailing their main rivals.

In a brief statement, Liverpool thanked Slot for his efforts and professionalism during his time at the club.

"Arne has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism throughout his tenure. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future," the statement read.

The club added that further updates regarding the coaching staff and managerial succession would be provided in due course.