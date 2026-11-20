Arhaan Sonawala's Hat-Trick Powers Hill Spring's 6-0 Win As Don Bosco Also Dominate MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament | Representative Image

Mumbai: Arhaan Sonawala fired a clinical hat-trick to power Hill Spring International School, Tardeo to a 6-0 victory over St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon in the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament Boys U-12 Division II matches at the MSSA Ground on Thursday. Rajveer Purohit, Anay Lohia, and Kavvish Shah added a goal each to complete the rout.

Don Bosco International School, Matunga matched that scoreline on Pitch 2, blanking Hiranandani Foundation International, Powai 6-0 behind braces from Ayansh Shah and Vivaan Rastogi, alongside strikes from Vivan Thakkar and Zane Talwar. Hiranandani Foundation, Dahisar and Dr. Antonio Da Silva, Dadar recorded 5-0 wins against Rustomjee Cambridge, Dahisar and Campion ‘B’, Cooperage respectively. Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu defeated JBCN International, Parel 3-0 via Aarav Jain’s brace and Shobhan Rajani’s goal.

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In the Boys U-14 Division IV fixtures at Goans Ground on Thursday, Bunts Sangha’s S.M. Shetty School, Powai and Yashodham High School, Goregaon secured identical 2- 0 victories. Siddhant Devadiga and Ritvik Shetty netted for S.M. Shetty against St. Wilfred’s, Mira Road, while Devyansh Bhargava and Pranav Shetty scored for Yashodham against Bunts Sangha's Leelavati Shetty, Borivali.

Jason Halankar’s solitary strike gave St. Xavier’s, Andheri a 1-0 win over St. Anne’s International, Malad on Thursday.