Argentina YouTubers Beni Marmol And Pato Perrotta Arrested For 'Sneaking' Into Portugal Vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | VIDEO

Argentina YouTubers Beni Marmol And Pato Perrotta Arrested | X

Argentinian YouTubers Beni Marmol and Pato Perrotta were arrested during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Colombia and Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the two content creators allegedly entered the stadium using media credentials from a previous event. Deputies said they managed to bypass three security checkpoints before being stopped on the stadium grounds.

During interrogation, 20-year-old Lautaro "Beni" Marmol reportedly told officers he was a media influencer trying to livestream the match. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Patricio Rafael "Pato" Perrotta said he had been hired by a media company to cover the event but admitted that his credentials were no longer valid.

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Both Remained In Custody

Both YouTubers have been charged with interference with a sporting or entertainment event, a felony under Florida law. A Miami-Dade judge found probable cause and set bond at $2,500 for each. As of Sunday, both remained in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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Marmol and Perrotta, who are from Buenos Aires, have built large followings on YouTube and other social media platforms through their collaborative content. Authorities said they were among 16 people arrested during the Colombia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 match.