'Argentina Will Play Like France': Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Ahead Of FIFA WC Semi-Final Goes Viral

Lionel Messi/Kevin Pietersen/Harry Kane/X/Instagram

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has seemingly backed England to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after making a cheeky prediction following Spain's 2-0 win over France in the first semi-final.

Pietersen took to X and wrote, “Argentina will play like France played last night,” taking a dig at France's disappointing performance against Spain. Spain dominated large parts of the semi-final and secured a 2-0 victory to seal their place in the World Cup final.

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Pietersen's post has added further intrigue ahead of the second semi-final, with Argentina set to face England later tonight. The match will decide Spain's opponents in the summit clash, with both teams eyeing a place in the World Cup final.

Argentina will look to rely on their experience and attacking quality, while England will be hoping to deliver on the biggest stage and reach the final. With Pietersen's prediction already creating buzz on social media, all eyes will now be on the highly anticipated Argentina vs England semi-final.