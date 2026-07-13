Argentina, France, Spain And England: Former Champions Fight For FIFA World Cup 2026 Glory In Semi-Finals | X

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is down to its last four teams, and each has won the tournament before. Argentina, France, Spain and England are all trying to lift the trophy again.

Here is how many times each team has won the World Cup:

Argentina: The most successful team remaining, Argentina have won three World Cup titles, in 1978, 1986 and 2022. They are also the defending champions.

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France: France have won the trophy twice, first in 1998 and again in 2018.

Spain: Spain won the tournament in 2010.

England: England are also one-time champions, having won their only title at home in 1966.

In the semi-finals, France will play Spain, while England will face Argentina. With all four teams having won the tournament before, the final will feature two former champions, one of whom will lift the trophy again.