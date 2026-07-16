Argentina Fever Grips Atlanta as Fans Wave Maradona Flags Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Against England| VIDEO

Argentina fans have taken over Atlanta ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England. Fans were seen singing, dancing and waving giant flags featuring the image of the late Diego Maradona, creating a carnival-like atmosphere outside fan zones and around the stadium. Videos of the celebrations have quickly gone viral on social media, highlighting the passion of Argentina's travelling supporters.

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The sight of Maradona flags carries added significance given Argentina's long-standing football rivalry with England. Much of that rivalry stems from the iconic 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, where Maradona scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal by punching the ball into the net.

He later producing the stunning solo effort famously known as the "Goal of the Century." The two goals, scored just four years after the Falklands War, cemented the fixture as one of international football's fiercest rivalries.

Maradona, who passed away in 2020, remains a symbol of national pride, particularly whenever the team faces England on the World Cup stage. Chants praising the 1986 World Cup-winning captain echoed through Atlanta as supporters relived memories of one of football's most famous encounters

Argentina enter the semifinal as defending champions but have not enjoyed a straightforward title defence. Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through the group stage, yet their knockout journey has repeatedly tested their resilience. They needed extra time to overcome both Cabo Verde and Switzerland before producing a remarkable comeback from two goals down to eliminate Egypt in the round of 16.