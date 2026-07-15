England Vs Argentina Live Streaming: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Prediction, Team News, Lineups & Kick-off Time

England and Argentina will renew their historic rivalry when they clash in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Meetings between England and Argentina have long been shaped by a historic rivalry rooted in political tensions and memorable sporting battles, ensuring that every encounter attracts global attention. It is the first time Messi will be facing the Three Lions in his international career.

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Argentina enter the semifinal as defending champions but have not enjoyed a straightforward title defence. Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through the group stage, yet their knockout journey has repeatedly tested their resilience. They needed extra time to overcome both Cabo Verde and Switzerland before producing a remarkable comeback from two goals down to eliminate Egypt in the round of 16.

England's route has been comparatively steadier under Thomas Tuchel, although performances have occasionally fallen short of the expectations surrounding one of the tournament favourites. The Three Lions have demonstrated defensive discipline and composure in pressure situations, but there remains a feeling that the squad has yet to produce a complete performance despite reaching the last four.

England vs Argentina prediction

Argentina have been patchy but with a certain Lionel Messi in their ranks, they have ensured their run to the semis. For England, a lot will depend on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, both who have scoed 6 goals each this tournament.

Prediction: England 2-1 Argentina

England vs Argentina live streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, July 16. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the Zee5 app and website with a valid subscription. The match will also be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels.