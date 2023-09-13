'Are You Alright?': Shoaib Akhtar Hits Back At Fans Accusing India Of 'Losing Deliberately' vs Sri Lanka To Knock Out Pakistan

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar | Photo: Twitter Image

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday hit back at a section of fans who claimed that India fixed the game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 and were looking to deliberately lose the Super 4 clash so that they don't have to face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Pakistani fans started speculating that "India were losing deliberately" against Sri Lanka after Dinuth Wellalage ran riot in Colombo with five wickets at the R Premadasa stadium.

The Lankans bowled out India for 213 in less than 50 overs after which Wellalage turned the heat on the Men in Blue with the bat as well.

With Rohit Sharma's side on the ropes against the Lankans, Akhtar started getting flooded with messages saying "India fixed the game" but the Rawalpindi Express was having none of it.

Shoaib Akhtar's Take on Fixing Claims

He took to his YouTube channel to clear the air over the issue and hit back at the fans who were accusing India of losing deliberately.

"I don't know what you guys are doing. I am getting memes and messages saying 'India have fixed the game', that they are losing deliberately in order to eliminate Pakistan.

"Are you alright? They (Sri Lanka) are bowling their heart out. Wellalalge and Asalanka bowled their heart out.

"You saw that 20-year-old kid? He scored 43 runs and took 5 wickets. I am getting phonecalls from India and other countries, saying India were losing deliberately," Akhtar said.

India Overcome Sri Lanka Challenge

India however, managed to hold their nerves and eventually bowled out the Lankans for 172 to win by 41 runs and qualify for the final.

Thursday's Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan therefore, becomes a virtual semifinal for both teams as the winner will reach the final and play against India on Sunday.

Akhtar Hails Team India

Akhtar went on to praise India for their fight back victory over the Lankans.

"Why would they lose, tell me? They want to go through to the final. You end up making memes without any reason.

"It was a great fightback from India. The way Kuldeep played, it was massive. Look at Jasprit Bumrah, look at the fight while defending a small total," Akhtar said.