Are Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mrunal Thakur Dating? Social Media Abuzz With Rumours After Viral Bandra Cafe Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur are at the centre of dating rumours after a video of the two stars at the same cafe went viral on social media. The clip has sparked curiosity among fans, who are wondering if there is more than just a casual meeting between the cricketer and actress.

In a viral video, Mrunal Thakur is spotted at the Boojee Cafe in Bandra West, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen exiting the same venue moments later.

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The video quickly gained traction online, with fans sharing their reactions and discussing the possibility of a relationship between the two celebrities. While it is just rumours, netizens were quick to jump on the bandwagon, pointing out that the clip only confirms their presence at the same location.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the meeting have been revealed. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours so far.

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Jaiswal, who has emerged as one of India's brightest young cricket talents, continues to make headlines for his performances on the field. He recently featured in the India vs Afghanistan ODI series but has been on a break, and will return for the Test series against Sri lanka.

Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation in the Indian film industry with her work across Bollywood and regional cinema. Her last film was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

As speculation continues to circulate, fans are waiting for any confirmation or clarification from the two stars.