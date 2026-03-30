Ardakan Wins Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver At Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse Season Finale | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Ardakan emerged victorious in the Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver, the feature event on the final day of the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Monday.

Ridden confidently by jockey G. Vivek, Ardakan produced a strong run in the closing stages to defeat Earth by over a length in the seven-furlong contest. The winner travelled comfortably for most of the race before quickening well in the straight to seal the victory.

Earth tried hard to challenge in the final furlong but failed to match Ardakan’s finishing burst and had to settle for second place.

Your Unforgettable, the tote favourite for the race, finished third after staying on without posing a serious threat to the front two.

The victory provided Ardakan and his connections a fitting end to the Mumbai racing season at the historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.