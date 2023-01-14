AR Kudrolli memorial football: Vinil Poojary's hat-trick powers Mogaveera SC into semis

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAR Kudrolli memorial football: Vinil Poojary's hat-trick powers Mogaveera SC into semis

AR Kudrolli memorial football tournament is being played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Powered by the brilliance of striker Vinil Poojary who struck a fine hat-trick Mogaveera Sports Club charged to a comfortable 4-0 win against Jaibharat Sports Club in the quarter-final match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 15th Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23 and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan (Churchgate end).

Poojary’s teammate Qwain D’Souza netted the fourth goal to complete Mogaveera’s winning tally and a place in the semi-finals.

In the fourth quarter-final match, Mangalore Blues Sports Club defeated Uchil United Sports Club 2-0 to also progress to penultimate. Rohit Shetty and Nehal Salian scored a goal each for the winners.

In the semi-finals, Mogaveera Sports Club will play against Jaihind Sport Club followed by the second semi-final to be played between Bombay Fort Sports Club and Mangalore Blues Sports Club.

Results – Quarter-finals: Mogaveera Spots Club 4 (Vinil Poojary 3, Qwain D'Souza) beat Jaibharat Sports Club 0.

Mangalore Blues Sports Club 2 (Rohitr Shetty, Nehal Salian) beat Uchil United Sports Club 0.

