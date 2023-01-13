Adv AR Kudrolli memorial football: Bombay Fort SC defeat Champions Udaya SC

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: A determined Bombay Fort Sports Club rose to the challenge and sent defending champions Udaya Sports Club crashing by recording a 5-4 win via the tie-breaker penalty shootout in the quarter-final match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 15th Adv AR Kudrolli Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23 and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan (Churchgate end). Both Bombay Fort and Udaya SC tried their best and created chances to score a goal which proved elusive and the match finished in a goalless draw.

In the penalty shootout contest, Bombay Fort players were more confident and scored through Nitin Kotiankar, Nikhil Shetty, Ambaresh Koli, Siddarth Shetty and Judon D'Souza, while Udaya managed to convert only four kicks through Mohit Gatti, Oliver Castelino, Ashirwad Hegde and Steven Gomes. Earlier, Jaihind Sports Club comfortably defeated Satya Vijaya Sports Club 3-0. Mukesh Rathod netted a brace of goals to lead Jaihind to victory and Shrinath Rathod struck one to complete the win.

Results – Quarter-finals: Jaihind Sports Club 3 (Mukesh Rathod 2, Shrinath Rathod) beat Satya Vijaya Sports Club 0. Bombay Fort Sports Club 5 (Nitin Kotiankar, Nikhil Shetty, Ambaresh Koli, Siddarth Shetty, Judon D'Souza) beat Udaya Sports Club 4 (Mohit Gatti, Oliver Castelino, Ashirwad Hegde, Steven Gomes) via the tie-breaker. Full time: 0-0