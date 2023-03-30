'Apna to dil se rishta hai': Axar Patel sends heartfelt message for DC teammate Rishabh Pant; Watch

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Azar Patel on Thursday sent a heartfelt message for captain Rishabh Pant, who is slowly recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident on New Year's Day.

Pant has been ruled out of the entire 2023 season and will be dearly missed by the DC camp in the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Opener David Warner will be leading DC in IPL 2023 with Axar as his deputy.

DC posted a video of Axar's message for Pant in which he said that the entire team will miss their regular skipper and wished him a speedy recovery.

“I am continuously in touch with him. I told him, ‘Bhai dekh, apna toh dil se rishta hai (We have a deep bond). Whether I come to see you or not, I’m there for you.

"Our main leader is injured. We will miss you a lot bhai. Recover quickly, we’ll take care of the upcoming season but we’ll always need you. No one can take your place.

"The entire Delhi team and support staff is praying for his quick recovery and that he returns to cricket soon," he further added on the video shared by DC.

Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win the title, will be opening their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.