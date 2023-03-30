Parth Rawal’s Vision11 joins hands with Chennai Super Kings as the official fantasy gaming partner for IPL 2023

Renowned Fantasy Sports Platform – Vision11 by Parth Rawal

New Delhi (India), March 30: Indian fantasy sports platform Vision11 has been roped in by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the official fantasy gaming partner ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Vision11 is one of the fastest growing platforms in India and is associated with multiple top cricketers across the world as well as with South African T20 league side Pretoria Capitals. The association with four-time IPL champions CSK, certainly comes across as an exciting prospect for the platform’s users spread across the country.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful T20 franchisees across the globe and the partnership definitely comes across as a major boost for Vision11. Both parties have officially announced the collaboration on social media: “The summer of 2023 has a new vision contract”, CSK revealed on Instagram.

Vision11 CEO and Founder Parth Rawal is understandably elated they have been able to materialize the partnership. “It’s a great step forward for all of us at Vision11. CSK is undoubtedly the most popular cricket franchise in the world and we can certainly achieve great things together. An exciting season awaits us and we are totally looking forward to it.”

The sixteenth edition of the IPL (2023) is scheduled to get underway on March 31. Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the opening fixture of the season at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

