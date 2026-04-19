Aparna Popat Reaches Women’s Doubles Final But Falls Short In Uni Doubles Semifinals Clash

Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament. |

Mixed fortunes for Aparna Popat

It was mixed fortunes for Aparna Popat, who made the final in one category but lost out in the semi-finals of another in the G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Partnering Naheed Divecha, the top seeded duo got the better of Anagha Deshmukh and Smita Salgaonkar 21-14, 21-2 to enter the 75+ women's doubles final. Taking the court again for the Uni Doubles semis, Aparna and Naval Bir Kumar went down 16-21, 13-21 to the second seeds Rajesh D’Souza and Bibhash Chatterjee.

Mangrish Palekar made two finals and will face another international in Nigel D’Souza in the 85+ men’ doubles. Palekar and Deepak Jaitley, the top seeds beat Siddharth Gupta and Sushant Shetty 21-9, 21-10, while D’Sa and Rohan Radhakrishnan, the second seeds,got the better of Kartik Shah and Maulik Jasapara 25-23, 21-19.

Palekar alsos made the 45+ men’s doubles final in partnership with Vikrant, and will take on Sushant Shettty and Vishal Manchanda in the final.

MD 85+ (Men’s Doubles 85+) – SF

Deepak Jaitly / Mangirish Palekar [1] bt Sidharth Gupta / Sushant Shetty – 21-9, 21-10; Nigel D'Sa / Rohan Radhakrishnan [2] bt Kartik Shah / Maulik Jasapara – 25-23, 21-19

Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament |

Uni Doubles – SF

Naheed Divecha / Shailesh Daga [1] bt Abhay Naik / Anoop Shukla – 21-13, 21-11; Bibhash Chatterjee / Rajesh D Souza [2] bt Aparna Popat / Naval Bir Kumar – 21-16, 21-13

MD 45 (Men’s Doubles 45+) – SF

Mangirish Palekar / Vikrant bt George Koshy / Vivyek Kanchan – 21-12, 21-14; Sushant Shetty / Vishal Manchanda bt Kartik Shah / Maulik J – 21-9, 21-16

WD 75+ (Women’s Doubles 75+) – SF

Aparna Popat / Naheed Divecha [1] bt Anagha Deshmukh / Smita Salgaonkar – 21-14, 21-2; Mrs. Palkan Dave / Shweta Thakur [2] bt Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat – 21-11, 21-18

Team Championship 2026 – SF

Goregaon Sports Club A bt BG Team B – 2-0; PJ Hindu Masters Sports Club bt Flickers – 2-1; WCG Team White bt Goregaon Sports B Team – 2-0; VS Tigers – Team A bt NSCI Team A – 2-0