 Aparna Popat Reaches Women’s Doubles Final But Falls Short In Uni Doubles Semifinals Clash
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Aparna Popat Reaches Women’s Doubles Final But Falls Short In Uni Doubles Semifinals Clash

Partnering Naheed Divecha, the top seeded duo got the better of Anagha Deshmukh and Smita Salgaonkar 21-14, 21-2 to enter the 75+ womenn’s doubles final. Taking the court again for the Uni Doubles semis, Aparna and Naval Bir Kumar went down 16-21, 13-21 to the second seeds Rajesh D’Souza and Bibhash Chatterjee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
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Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament. |

Mixed fortunes for Aparna Popat

It was mixed fortunes for Aparna Popat, who made the final in one category but lost out in the semi-finals of another in the G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Partnering Naheed Divecha, the top seeded duo got the better of Anagha Deshmukh and Smita Salgaonkar 21-14, 21-2 to enter the 75+ women's doubles final. Taking the court again for the Uni Doubles semis, Aparna and Naval Bir Kumar went down 16-21, 13-21 to the second seeds Rajesh D’Souza and Bibhash Chatterjee.

Mangrish Palekar made two finals and will face another international in Nigel D’Souza in the 85+ men’ doubles. Palekar and Deepak Jaitley, the top seeds beat Siddharth Gupta and Sushant Shetty 21-9, 21-10, while D’Sa and Rohan Radhakrishnan, the second seeds,got the better of Kartik Shah and Maulik Jasapara 25-23, 21-19.

Palekar alsos made the 45+ men’s doubles final in partnership with Vikrant, and will take on Sushant Shettty and Vishal Manchanda in the final.

MD 85+ (Men’s Doubles 85+) – SF

Deepak Jaitly / Mangirish Palekar [1] bt Sidharth Gupta / Sushant Shetty – 21-9, 21-10; Nigel D'Sa / Rohan Radhakrishnan [2] bt Kartik Shah / Maulik Jasapara – 25-23, 21-19

Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament

Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament |

Uni Doubles – SF

Naheed Divecha / Shailesh Daga [1] bt Abhay Naik / Anoop Shukla – 21-13, 21-11; Bibhash Chatterjee / Rajesh D Souza [2] bt Aparna Popat / Naval Bir Kumar – 21-16, 21-13

MD 45 (Men’s Doubles 45+) – SF

Mangirish Palekar / Vikrant bt George Koshy / Vivyek Kanchan – 21-12, 21-14; Sushant Shetty / Vishal Manchanda bt Kartik Shah / Maulik J – 21-9, 21-16

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WD 75+ (Women’s Doubles 75+) – SF

Aparna Popat / Naheed Divecha [1] bt Anagha Deshmukh / Smita Salgaonkar – 21-14, 21-2; Mrs. Palkan Dave / Shweta Thakur [2] bt Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat – 21-11, 21-18

Team Championship 2026 – SF

Goregaon Sports Club A bt BG Team B – 2-0; PJ Hindu Masters Sports Club bt Flickers – 2-1; WCG Team White bt Goregaon Sports B Team – 2-0; VS Tigers – Team A bt NSCI Team A – 2-0

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