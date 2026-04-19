'Leave My Franchise': Matt Short Faces Backlash On Instagram As Fans Criticise His Knock During SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

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Chennai Super Kings’ narrow defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 has sparked a wave of backlash online, with batter Matt Short becoming the target of heavy criticism from fans on social media.

The match, which saw Chennai Super Kings fall short by just 10 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was closely contested until the final overs. However, frustration among fans grew over CSK’s inability to accelerate during key moments in the chase.

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Short, who scored 34 runs off 30 balls, found himself at the center of criticism. While his innings showed some stability, many fans felt the strike rate was too slow for the situation, especially in a high-scoring chase where momentum proved crucial.

Following the match, several users flooded Short’s Instagram posts with negative comments, with some even resorting to abusive language. The online reaction highlighted the emotional investment of IPL fans, but also raised concerns about the growing trend of players being targeted personally after defeats.

As the tournament progresses, the incident serves as a reminder of both the passion and the darker side of fan culture in modern cricket. While performances will always be scrutinized, the line between criticism and abuse continues to be a topic of concern in the sport.