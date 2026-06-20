Anvisha Ghorpade Stuns Home Favourite Thea Seth To Claim Girls' U-17 Title At CCI Mumbai Badminton Championship

CCI young shuttler Akshat Raisurana advanced into the Boys’ U-17 & U-19 finals. |

Mumbai, June 20: Anvisha Ghorpade struck good form and went on to defeat home favourite Thea Seth in straight games coasting to a 21-19, 21-12 victory in the Girls’ U-17 finals of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), played at the CCI courts, Churchgate.

Meanwhile, CCI talented teenager Akshat Raisurana progressed to the Boys’ U-17 and U-19 finals.

In the U-17 semi-finals, the number one seed Akshat defeated his younger teammate Ruhaan Bhatia 21-3, 21-4. In the fina, he will meet Dhruv Pawar, who knocked out second second seed Vikrant Negi posting a 21-9, 18-21, 21-9 verdict.

Later, in the U-19 semi-finals, the second seed Akshat got the better of Vikrant Negi 21-15, 22-20. In the other semi-final, top seed Harshit Mahimkar comfortably overcame Dhruv Pawar winning at 21-12, 21-9.

As expected Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye won the Girls’ U-19 title defeating Devanshi Shinde 21-6, 21-8 in the final.

Results - Boys U-17 singles (Semi-finals): Dhruv Pawar bt 2-Vikrant Negi 21-9, 18-21, 21-9; 1-Akshat Raisurana by Ruhaan Bhatia 21-3, 21-4.

Boys' U-19 singles (semi-finals): 2-Akshat Raisurana bt Vikrant Negi 21-15, 22-20; 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt Dhruv Pawar 21-12, 21-9.

Girls' U-17 (Finals): Anvisha Ghorpade bt Thea Sheth 21-19, 21-12.

Girls' U-19 singles (Finals): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Devanshi Shinde 21-6, 21-8.

Women's singles (Semi-finals): Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Devanshi Shinde 21-8, 21-4; Chitwan Khatri bt 2-Shivani Herlekar 21-12, 21-19.

Men's singles (Semi-finals): 1-Ajay Meena bt Nigel D'Sa 21-8, 24-26, 21-19; 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt Kanishq Gurram 21-18, 21-12.