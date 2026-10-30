Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag In India Squad For ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup | X @lovevanshi24

New Delhi: Karnataka's Anvay Dravid and Delhi's Aaryavir Sehwag were on Friday named in India’s squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup to be played in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14.

Anvay and Aaryavir, sons of former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag respectively, were in excellent form in the recently-concluded Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The 17-year-old Anvay scored an aggressive 151 off just 100 balls as Karnataka chased down a 300-plus target against Gujarat in the U19 competition earlier this month.

Anvay had also showcased his promise, slamming a 67-ball 87 against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota in July.

The 19-year-old Aaryavir too was in fine fettle in the Mankad Trophy, scoring a sensational 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh at Vizianagaram.

India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, is placed in Group A alongside UAE, Nepal and Pakistan.

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The top two teams from Group A and Group B — Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia — will advance to the semifinals.

India U19 squad

Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

India's schedule

India vs Nepal, November 6, Muscat.

India vs Pakistan, November 8, Muscat.

India vs UAE, November 10, Muscat.

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