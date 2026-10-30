IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips Turns Beast Mode! New Zealand Star Tears Into Indian Bowlers With Explosive 107-Run Knock

Glenn Phillips Turns Beast Mode! New Zealand Star Tears Into Indian Bowlers With Explosive 107-Run Knock | X

Glenn Phillips produced a sensational batting performance during the fourth T20 international between India and New Zealand in Auckland, smashing a blistering century off just 46 balls. The New Zealand batter unleashed a power-hitting masterclass, putting the Indian bowlers under immense pressure with a spectacular display of boundaries and sixes.

Phillips continued his aggressive approach throughout the innings, scoring 107 runs off 49 deliveries. His knock included six boundaries and 10 towering sixes, highlighting his ability to dominate the opposition with both timing and raw power. The right-handed batter made full use of the batting-friendly conditions in Auckland to deliver a memorable innings.

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New Zealand Star Tears Into Indian Bowlers With Explosive 107-Run Knock

Phillips' 107-run knock provided New Zealand with a major boost in the fourth T20I as the hosts looked to make the most of their home conditions against India. His innings was a reminder of the danger he poses when he gets set, particularly in T20 cricket, where a single explosive performance can change the course of a match.

With a century off 46 balls and 17 boundaries in total, Phillips delivered one of the most entertaining performances of the contest, giving New Zealand a powerful platform against the Indian side in Auckland. New Zealand scored 259/7 in 20 overs.