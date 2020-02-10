Another big day at race course

After the big showdown at the Mahalaxmi racecourse for the Ultra Indian Derby on February 2, the venue is set for yet another face off on the cards, this time the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi Million, Grade One on February 23. This was announced by Zavary Poonawalla, chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club, here on Sunday.
In its 31st year, this race has come a long way since its inception in the year 1990, and has set many benchmarks in the three decade of racing in making the day at the course enjoyable for each and every one at the venue, ensuring that racing continued to be the King of Sport.
Apart from racing many other event have been lined up for people to enjoy the day midst of the thunder of the hooves of powerful thoroughbreds.
Sponsors, the Poonawalla Stud Farm have contributed Rs 3.7 million out of which Rs 2.5 million would be towards the stakes. The winner of this Juvenile race, therefore, would go home with a handsome purse along with the trophy.
For the race goers and non-racing public at the venue there is the expected Free Contest of Skill and if predict the first four winners can drive home with Honda Amaze car. Besides, there are other prizes for the general public, special prizes for the best dressed lady and best turned out gentleman, Poonawalla.
And for the people involved in racing, such as the jockeys and trainers also have prizes. The championship battle, ‘Clash of Titians’, between the Indian and foreign jockeys is also in cards and trainers who make it with the highest point of day are also in for surprises.
To make the day more enjoyable and colourful for the families, as for everyone else, there will be beautiful models, attired in top of the line outfits, courtesy Delna Poonawalla with her hats will be seen at the racecourse in a carnival atmosphere.
The sponsors would also underwrite a substantial revenue to the club by giving away tote vouchers, Rs 100 at the members enclosure and Rs 50 at the first enclosure. The main race, the Poonawalla Breeders’ Million, is likely to be run at 6 pm.
