Another big day at race course

After the big showdown at the Mahalaxmi racecourse for the Ultra Indian Derby on February 2, the venue is set for yet another face off on the cards, this time the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi Million, Grade One on February 23. This was announced by Zavary Poonawalla, chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club, here on Sunday.

In its 31st year, this race has come a long way since its inception in the year 1990, and has set many benchmarks in the three decade of racing in making the day at the course enjoyable for each and every one at the venue, ensuring that racing continued to be the King of Sport.

Apart from racing many other event have been lined up for people to enjoy the day midst of the thunder of the hooves of powerful thoroughbreds.