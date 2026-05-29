Anika Dubey Storms Into Girls U-19 And Women’s Finals At Otters Club Squash Meet

Mumbai: Maharashtra's 16-year-old talented player Anika Dubey is in line of winning a grand double as she booked her berth in the girls U-19 and women's finals of the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026.

The Pune-based junior Indian star, Anika tamed Vyomika Khandelwal also from Maharashtra, romping to a straight games 11-7, 11-4, and 11-7 victory in the girls’ under-19 semi-finals, played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra on Friday.

Later, Anika showed great character to quash the aspirations of Tamil Nadu’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, pulling off a win in five well-contested games. Anika started positively and comfortably won the first two games before the tall Rathika fought back to take the next two to force the decider.

Anika dominated the fifth game and with no resistance from Rathika she completely won the decider to complete a satisfying 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, and 11-4 victory.

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Meanwhile the Women’s top-seed Nirupama Dubey rallied from the loss of the opening game to oust Ananya Narayan, coasting to a 7-11, 11-1, 11-5, and 11-5 win in the other semi-final.

Later, in the men’s semi-finals, Vedant Patel defeated Sandesh Pr 12-10, 11-7, and 11-5, while Rahul Baitha got the better of Mohit Bhatt 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to advance to the summit round.

Results - Girls' U-17 (semi-finals): Vansundhara Nangare bt Fabiha Nafees 1-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3;

Devashree Arora bt Aarika Mishra 11-4, 11-1, 11-6.

Boys' U-17 (semi-finals): Harshal Rana bt Shreyansh Jha 8-11, 11-8, 1-11, 11-6, 12-10;

2-Agastya Rajput bt Saharash Shahra 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

Girls' U-19 (semi-finals): Ananya Narayanan bt Chahavi Sara 11-0, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3;

Anika Dubey bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-7, 11-4, 11-7.

Boys' U-19 (semi-finals): Darshil Parasrampuria bt Rachit Shah 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-2;

Priyaan Thakker bt Shravin Jain 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-3;

Women (semi-finals): Nirupama Dubey bt Ananya Narayan 7-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5;

Anika Dubey bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-4.

Men’s (semi-finals): Vedant Patel bt Sandesh Pr 12-10, 11-7, 11-5;