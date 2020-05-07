Anhoni ko honi kar dein: La Liga's Amar Akbar Anthony tribute for Messi and Co is making Indian Twitter go wild

Although de Jong will complete a year with Barcelona this summer, the Dutch footballer has found his place with the Cules and plays the role of an architect in the midfield.

Suarez, who is out of his prime, still does not lack the qualities of a clinical striker inside the box.

And Messi, the ultimate G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time) is doing what he does best; making us fall in love with the beautiful game.

Messi's performance for Barcelona in the league has been so vital that even La Liga have referred the Argentine as the G.O.A.T and in doing so, they are the only league to refer one of their players as the greatest of all time.