Angulo & Plata Goals Send La Tri Fans Into A Frenzy As Ecuador Stun Germany; Germans Top Group E Despite Defeat | Video | X / @PDChinaSports

New Jersey: Ecuador came from behind to upstage four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their last Group E clash at New York New Jersey Stadium here on Thursday. Player of the Match Nilson Angulo scored the equaliser before Gonzalo Plata netted the winner to send the vociferous Ecuador fans into frenzy inside and outside the stadium.

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Germany, however, topped the group with six points and a better goal difference, followed by the Ivory Coast, which beat Curacao 2-0 in another match. Ecuador also qualified for the Round of 32 as the third-best team with four points.

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Ecuador needed goals desperately, but it was Germany who found the first opening in the second minute. Leroy Sane sidefooted home inside two minutes after Aleksandar Pavlovic won the ball outside the area and Florian Wirtz teed up Sane for a smart low finish.

Angulo got the Ecuador fans on their feet with a smart surge after Pedro Vite's assist and found the far corner with a powerful finish from outside the box, giving experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer no chance to react in time. It was Ecuador's first goal of the tournament after a frustrating goalless draw against debutants Curacao and conceding a late goal to the Ivory Coast. They had 39 attempts on goal in the previous two games without scoring.

After the hydration break, Germany had a chance to take the lead as Kai Havertz rose well to meet the cross of David Raum, but his firm header found the hands of Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

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Ecuador survived a penalty decision that was overturned after taking a VAR review just moments into the second half. La Tri had their best chance when their skipper Enner Valencia struck from the top of the box, bringing an acrobatic save from Neuer after John Yeboah did the hard yards inside the box and hurled back to Valencia, who took a first-time shot at goal. Ecuador fans, who outnumbered the Germans in an 80,663 crowd, kept believing and chanting ‘Si, se puede’ (‘yes, we can’).

After the second hydration break, Ecuador had a chance, but Plata squandered it, leaving other players and fans in disbelief.

Germany had a couple of chances on the counter, but goalkeeper Galindez brought one crucial save.

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Substitute Kevin Rodriguez had a chance but missed leading to a corner, and Plata slotted home after a touch from Rodriguez in the 77th minute. This brought crazy celebrations from the bench and the stands.

Germany came so close to an equaliser as substitute Deniz Undav fired into the side-netting with a near-post shot. in injury time.

The CONMEBOL team maintained its lead and secured progress from a World Cup group for only the second time in their history after a similar achievement in 2006 World Cup in Germany. Ecuador became the third South American team to beat Germany in a World Cup after Brazil and Argentina.