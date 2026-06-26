FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Coach Sebastian Beccacece Shares Emotional Family Embrace After Securing Historic Win Over Germany | Video

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Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece shared an emotional moment with his family after guiding his side to a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Moments after the final whistle, the Argentine manager made his way to the stands to embrace his wife and loved ones, creating one of the tournament's most heartwarming scenes.

The touching celebration came after Ecuador completed a remarkable turnaround in Group E. Beccacece had come under pressure following an opening defeat to Ivory Coast and a goalless draw against Curacao, leaving his team's World Cup hopes hanging in the balance ahead of their decisive clash against Germany.

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Despite Germany taking the lead, Ecuador responded with determination and resilience. Nilson Angulo levelled the scores before Gonzalo Plata struck the winning goal in the 77th minute, securing a famous victory that helped Ecuador advance to the Round of 32 in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Beccacece, who took charge of Ecuador in 2024, said he has developed a strong bond with the country and its people. While delighted to have reached the knockout stages, the 45-year-old insisted that Ecuador's journey is far from over, expressing his desire to continue making history and lead the nation deeper into the World Cup.