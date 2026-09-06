Anaya Bangar Turns Heads In Red Bikini During Beach Day Out, Days After Cricket Australia Controversy | VIDEO

Anaya Bangar Turns Heads In Red Bikini | Instagram/anayabangar

Anaya Bangar has shared glimpses of her beach day on social media, posing in a red-maroon bikini while enjoying a ride on a Yamaha jet ski. The former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer was seen smiling for the camera as she posed against a waterfront backdrop. The pictures have arrived at a time when Bangar continues to remain in the spotlight over her return to women’s cricket.

"A body I once struggled to recognise, now a body I get to call home. There’s something beautiful about finally experiencing yourself the way you always knew you were. This is gender euphoria," she wrote in an Instagram post.

In the photos, Bangar can be seen wearing a red-maroon bikini paired with white sunglasses as she sits on a jet ski close to the shore. She appeared relaxed as she enjoyed her time by the water, with a city skyline visible in the background. The post comes shortly after she shared other holiday moments from Thailand, including a monokini look that she described as an experience of “gender euphoria.”

Anaya set for return to cricket in Australia

Bangar recently received clearance from Cricket Australia to play women’s community cricket in Australia under its transgender and gender-diverse player policy. She is also pursuing a pathway towards elite domestic cricket, although eligibility requirements still apply and she does not yet have a WBBL contract.

The decision sparked a fresh debate in the cricket world, with South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp publicly criticising Cricket Australia’s move. Kapp described the decision as “absolutely ridiculous”, while Bangar responded by pointing to scientific testing and the need to assess transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis.