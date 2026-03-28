RCB's new owner Ananya Birla was in attendance as the defending champions began their IPL 2026 campaign against SRH in Bengaluru. Birla, a known RCB fan, was wearing the new season' kit at the Chinnaswamy Stadium days after her Aditya Birla Group-led consortium completed a record ₹16,706 Crore of the franchise.
Ananya Birla Spotted Cheering RCB From Stands After Takeover, Visuals From IPL 2026 Opener Go Viral
RCB's new owner Ananya Birla was in attendance as the defending champions began their IPL 2026 campaign against SRH in Bengaluru. Birla, a known RCB fan, was wearing the new season' kit at the Chinnaswamy Stadium days after her Aditya Birla Group-led consortium completed a record ₹16,706 Crore of the franchise.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST