Anand Mahindra to gift SUVs to six Indian cricketers after historic win in Australia

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that he will be gifting the all-new THAR-SUV to six players who played an integral role in India's victory over Australia in the recently concluded Test series in Australia.

Mahindra said that the cars will be going to the six players who made their debut in the series -- batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

"Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible," tweeted Mahindra.