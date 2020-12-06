How many of these 12 Indian-origin international icons can you name? Anand Mahindra has a reward waiting for you

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, British finance minister Rishi Sunak, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and many other Indian-origin individuals are ruling the roost internationally.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, on Sunday quizzed Twitter users to identify 12 Indian-origin individuals who are making waves internationally. The chairman of Mahindra Group also said that he will be awarding a Jawa bike jacket for the one who answers correctly.

Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Sunday quiz for you. In the recent past, people of Indian origin have been making waves globally in political & economic spheres. How many of the 12 people below can you name? 1st correct answer gets a Jawa bike jacket (unisex) pictured alongside.Will announce the winner tomorrow."