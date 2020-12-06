How many of these 12 Indian-origin international icons can you name? Anand Mahindra has a reward waiting for you

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, British finance minister Rishi Sunak, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and many other Indian-origin individuals are ruling the roost internationally.
Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, on Sunday quizzed Twitter users to identify 12 Indian-origin individuals who are making waves internationally. The chairman of Mahindra Group also said that he will be awarding a Jawa bike jacket for the one who answers correctly.
Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Sunday quiz for you. In the recent past, people of Indian origin have been making waves globally in political & economic spheres. How many of the 12 people below can you name? 1st correct answer gets a Jawa bike jacket (unisex) pictured alongside.Will announce the winner tomorrow."
For the uninitiated, here are these Indian-origin international icons:
1. Rishi Sunak (British Finance Minister)
2. Gitanjali Rao (TIME magazine named her first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’)
3. Kamala Harris (US Vice President-elect)
4. Jagmeet Singh (Canadian Member of Parliament)
5. Ranjitsinh Disale (Solapur Zilla Parishad school teacher who won the Global Teacher Prize 2020)
6. Abhijit Banerjee (Economist)
7. Vivek Murthy (Former US Surgeon General who is tipped for a big role in Joe Biden's health care team)
8. Priti Patel (British Interior Minister)
9. Geeta Gopinath (IMF Chief Economist)
10. Neera Tanden (Center for American Progress Chief Executive who is likely to be Biden's Budget Chief)
11. Kiran Ahuja (American lawyer and activist)
12. Leo Varadkar (Ireland Prime Minister)
