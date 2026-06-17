Amul Expands Football Push With Spain Deal, Extends Argentina Partnership Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Representative Image

New Delhi: Amul has strengthened its global football portfolio by announcing a partnership with the Spanish national football team while also extending its association with Argentina as part of its build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Spain deal marks Amul’s latest international sports sponsorship, with the brand becoming the Official Regional Sponsor for India. Announcing the partnership, Amul said, “We are thrilled to announce that Amul, the world’s No. 1 dairy cooperative and strongest food and dairy brand, has partnered with the Spanish National Football Team for the first time.”

Alongside this, Amul has confirmed the continuation of its partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) for the fourth consecutive year, extending a relationship that began in 2022 and runs through the World Cup cycle. In its Instagram announcement, Amul said, “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with afaseleccion, one of the world’s most iconic football associations, for the fourth consecutive year.”

As part of the extension, Amul indicated plans to launch player-led product ranges and fan merchandise tied to the Argentina team during the World Cup cycle. The brand has also released a topical print advertisement marking both partnerships, reinforcing its long-running strategy of linking brand storytelling with major sporting moments.

With partnerships now spanning both Spain and Argentina, Amul is positioning itself across two of global football’s most followed teams as the build-up to the mega event continues.