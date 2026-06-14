'Amma, I'll Call You Back': Nitish Kumar Reddy Pauses Post-Match Press Conference To Answer Mother's Call; Fans Say 'Priorities Matter'

Dharamsala: In a wholesome gesture that quickly won the hearts of cricket fans across social media, young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy briefly paused his post-match press conference to answer a phone call from his mother.

Heartwarming Moment During Press Conference

The incident occurred following India's convincing seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the rain-curtailed first ODI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium here.

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While Reddy was addressing questions from media persons about his performance, his mobile phone, placed near the broadcast microphones, began to ring. The youngster did not hesitate to pick up the call.

"Sorry, I have to pick this," Reddy politely told the reporters as he answered the call in his mother tongue, Telugu.

'Amma, I'll Call You Back'

"Amma nenu malli chesthanu, five minutes (Mom, I'll call you again in five minutes)," he was heard saying over the phone before quickly resuming his interaction with the media.

The BCCI shared the video of the moment on social media, captioning it: "The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot."

Fans Applaud Reddy's Priorities

Netizens flooded the post with praise. One fan wrote, "The real captain of every player's life: Mom."

Another user said, "A true pro knows priorities. Mom > mic every time."

Another fan commented, "The world can wait... Priorities matter."

Match-Winning Contribution Against Afghanistan

Earlier, the 23-year-old all-rounder played a pivotal role with the ball in the rain-curtailed match, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 31.

His crucial breakthroughs included the prized wickets of Afghanistan's explosive centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, helping India restrict the visitors to 194.

In response, skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 84 and struck 11 fours and two sixes in a commanding 66-ball knock, guiding India to victory with 13 balls to spare.